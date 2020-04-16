Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 1,595.7% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lightinthebox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Lightinthebox stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. 1,449,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. Lightinthebox has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.79.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

