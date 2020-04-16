Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) updated its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.95-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.34. Lithia Motors also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.95-2.00 EPS.
Several research firms recently commented on LAD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.56.
Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $88.36 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $165.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.72.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.
In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.
