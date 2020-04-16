Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. Lithia Motors also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.95-2.00 EPS.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $88.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.72. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $165.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.56.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

