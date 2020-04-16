Loopring (LRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.07 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. Loopring has a market cap of $27.07 million and $2.42 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loopring has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can now be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Bithumb and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.65 or 0.02708532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00221214 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00046809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s launch date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,024,323,329 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OKEx, Upbit, DragonEX, AirSwap, Bithumb, HitBTC, Tokenomy, IDAX, Bitbns, Gate.io, Binance, CoinExchange, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

