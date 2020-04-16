Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) traded up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.70, 168,037 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 161,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

LDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Lydall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Lydall from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lydall has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Lydall alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $193.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.09 million. Lydall had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. Lydall’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Lydall by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lydall by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lydall by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lydall by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Lydall by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lydall (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.