Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Posts Earnings Results

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 60.44%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $6.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOAN shares. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, CEO Assaf Ran acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,572,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $87,440 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

