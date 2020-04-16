Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CFO Micah W. Young Sells 3,534 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CFO Micah W. Young sold 3,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $706,835.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,420.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $7.92 on Wednesday, reaching $200.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.37. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $118.93 and a 52-week high of $202.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Masimo by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

