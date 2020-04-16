Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) shares dropped 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $19.10, approximately 1,984,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,920,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -14.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.75.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 290,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $6,432,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,995,769 shares in the company, valued at $66,446,156.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,358,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,303,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 713,562 shares of company stock valued at $18,995,254.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Medallia in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Medallia in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

