Melanie Hennessey Sells 10,956 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 10,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.23, for a total transaction of C$177,800.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,953,442.12.

TSE NG traded up C$0.57 on Wednesday, hitting C$16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,860. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$5.00 and a one year high of C$16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 79.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.48.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

