Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $853.71 Million

Analysts expect that Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) will announce sales of $853.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $789.40 million and the highest is $912.00 million. Meritor reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meritor.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 71.38%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTOR shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Shares of MTOR stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. 1,203,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,982. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62. Meritor has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at $871,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,168,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $7,857,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.