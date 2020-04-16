MKM Partners Lowers Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $210.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective lowered by MKM Partners from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Longbow Research decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.21.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded down $6.15 on Tuesday, reaching $177.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,959,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.98 and its 200 day moving average is $196.89. Mcdonald’s has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $692,799,000 after purchasing an additional 100,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $661,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.