Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Shares Down 6.3%

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.63, approximately 1,076,373 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,051,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $264,928.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 594.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

