Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s stock price fell 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.40, 541,068 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,086,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MYGN. Bank of America reduced their price target on Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

