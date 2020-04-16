National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Major Shareholder Purchases $197,586.24 in Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 72,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $197,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, General L.P. Standard purchased 166,000 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $421,640.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, General L.P. Standard purchased 715,025 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $1,794,712.75.

On Monday, March 30th, General L.P. Standard acquired 339,475 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $1,015,030.25.

On Wednesday, April 1st, General L.P. Standard purchased 589,475 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $1,626,951.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, General L.P. Standard purchased 177,916 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $608,472.72.

On Monday, March 23rd, General L.P. Standard purchased 236,564 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $657,647.92.

On Thursday, March 19th, General L.P. Standard purchased 599,246 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $1,474,145.16.

NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. 1,270,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,746. The company has a market capitalization of $202.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.24. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.92%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 672,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30,441 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.46.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

