National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.51 and last traded at $53.42, 508,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 397,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.99.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.25.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.1025 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. This is a boost from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

In other National Health Investors news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $362,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $275,574.08. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,324,000 after buying an additional 39,974 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile (NYSE:NHI)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

