National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Trading Down 6.4%

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shares traded down 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $11.29, 4,492,991 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 4,388,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Citigroup lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stephens cut National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. Equities analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -27.78%.

In related news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 11,500 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,869.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

