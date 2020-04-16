New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Down 6.6%

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s share price traded down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.70, 8,435,201 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 87% from the average session volume of 4,512,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. CIBC upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.96.

Get New Gold alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 67.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32,363 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in New Gold by 238.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in New Gold by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,877,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 765,235 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Gold by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.