Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Trading 8.6% Higher

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)’s share price was up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.33 and last traded at $63.59, approximately 799,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 793,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.57.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $149.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.50.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $70,306.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,983.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $67,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,125 shares of company stock worth $160,670 and sold 19,978 shares worth $1,294,073. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.
Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXST)
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
