Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Trading 8.6% Higher

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)’s share price was up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.33 and last traded at $63.59, approximately 799,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 793,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $149.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $70,306.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,983.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $67,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,125 shares of company stock worth $160,670 and sold 19,978 shares worth $1,294,073. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 532.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

