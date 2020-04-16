NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Trading 8.6% Higher

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)’s stock price was up 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.21, approximately 540,518 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 374,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Several analysts recently commented on NGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Peter Svennilson bought 123,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $1,779,208.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 301,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,014,729.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,640,642 shares of company stock worth $22,053,485 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,165,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 412.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

