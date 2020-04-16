Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in March

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nortech Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nortech Systems has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 1.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.67% of Nortech Systems worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Nortech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

