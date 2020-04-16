NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Director Clynton R. Nauman Sells 75,195 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Director Clynton R. Nauman sold 75,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.87, for a total transaction of C$1,193,344.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,802 shares in the company, valued at C$2,012,347.74.

NG traded up C$0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,860. The company has a quick ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 79.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.48. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.00 and a 1 year high of C$16.83. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.53.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

