Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in March

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Old Point Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OPOF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,793. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.04. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.47%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Point Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Point Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 34,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

