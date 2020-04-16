OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Acquires 266 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 3.3% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after buying an additional 1,424,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,152,345,000 after purchasing an additional 833,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,368,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,751,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $237.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.74. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

