OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Reduces Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after buying an additional 135,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.37. 14,133,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,219,586. The company has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

