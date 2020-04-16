OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 178 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 3.8% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,106,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,765. The firm has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.02. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

