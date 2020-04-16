Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Trading Down 6.5%

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) shares fell 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.78 and last traded at $51.96, 3,606,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 2,593,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.59.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.60.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,807,000 after acquiring an additional 52,965 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,303,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,075,000 after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares during the period.

About Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

