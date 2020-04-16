OST (OST) Price Tops $0.0064 on Exchanges

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. One OST token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, IDCM and Coinsuper. OST has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $393,459.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OST has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.65 or 0.02708532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00221214 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00046809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000183 BTC.

OST Profile

OST launched on October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,498,543 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinsuper, Huobi, IDCM, OKEx, Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

