Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Ira Sochet purchased 184,311 shares of Otelco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,612,721.25. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Otelco alerts:

NASDAQ OTEL traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. Otelco has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $18.31.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.59 million for the quarter. Otelco had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 49.20%.

Otelco Company Profile

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Otelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.