Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 10,766 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 153,800.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up about 1.8% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.81. 1,609,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.82.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

