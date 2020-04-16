Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 2,047 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.9% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after buying an additional 4,048,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,636,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.52. 18,416,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,297,836. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

