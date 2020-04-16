Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 540 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,020,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,111 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,863,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,031,000 after purchasing an additional 70,508 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,796,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,115,000 after purchasing an additional 192,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,413,000 after purchasing an additional 328,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,576,000 after buying an additional 869,387 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.24. 2,874,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,953. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.