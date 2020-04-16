Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,483 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,962,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,996,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.56. 1,900,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,364. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

