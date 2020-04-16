Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 1,792 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $30.09. 37,494,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average is $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $216.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.02.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

