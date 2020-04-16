Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.83, 1,090,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,357,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDCO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,983,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,159,000 after buying an additional 45,836 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 66,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

