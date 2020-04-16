PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 1,733.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of PB Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 51,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $107.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. PB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

Get PB Bancorp alerts:

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter. PB Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 16.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in PB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PB Bancorp by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of PB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. 36.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for PB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.