PCHAIN (PI) Market Capitalization Achieves $523,378.23

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, DDEX, Bibox and Bilaxy. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a market cap of $523,378.23 and approximately $39,989.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PCHAIN

PI is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,367,208 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, DEx.top, Bilaxy, DDEX, Switcheo Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

