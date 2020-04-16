Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) dropped 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.91, approximately 7,059,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 6,921,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.
PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 2.15.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.