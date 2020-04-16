Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) dropped 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.91, approximately 7,059,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 6,921,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 2.15.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

