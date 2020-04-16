Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 3,750 Shares

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $66,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PUB traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 45,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $347.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.88. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $31.34.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.