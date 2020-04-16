Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,078 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Pfizer by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. 20,217,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,725,656. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.