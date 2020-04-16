PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Short Interest Up 596.9% in March

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, a growth of 596.9% from the March 15th total of 26,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PFSweb by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PFSweb by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFSW traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,843. PFSweb has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 million, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PFSweb will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFSW shares. ValuEngine lowered PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

