Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Trading Down 6.7%

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)’s share price was down 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.58, approximately 2,833,901 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,568,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.42.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $99,477.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,556.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Lucey bought 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,403.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

