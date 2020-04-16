Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)’s share price fell 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $22.99, 995,429 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 672,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on PING. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ping Identity from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.74 million. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

