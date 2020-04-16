Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Decreases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.04.

Shares of HD stock traded down $8.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.48. 5,687,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,517,533. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.45. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $216.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

