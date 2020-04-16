Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $340,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in AT&T were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in AT&T by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 37,494,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $216.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.02.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

