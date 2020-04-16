Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 69 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,569,000 after buying an additional 273,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,235,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $3.87 on Wednesday, reaching $310.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

