PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Trading Down 7.1% on Disappointing Earnings

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)’s share price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $91.10 and last traded at $92.43, approximately 3,932,572 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,921,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.47.

The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day moving average of $139.88. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

