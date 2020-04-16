PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $333.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.55 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.37, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.60. PNM Resources has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

