PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Stock Price Down 6.6%

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) was down 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.26 and last traded at $19.65, approximately 1,073,968 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,285,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POL shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,715.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 103,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,390.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $313,205. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 195,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About PolyOne (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

