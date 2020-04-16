Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.89, approximately 2,453,267 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,927,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

PTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Portola Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.00% and a negative net margin of 249.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $687,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 40,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

