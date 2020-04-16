Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) traded down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.92, 647,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 612,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Several research firms recently commented on APTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Securities cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $124.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.14%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.64%.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dupree acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Also, insider Joel T. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $245,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,750 shares of company stock worth $665,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $2,875,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,552,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 85,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 65,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

